West Norfolk is set to bask in a late burst of summer this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 24 degrees across most of the county on Sunday, amid long periods of sunshine.

The autumnal heat isn't expected to last with cooler, cloudier conditions expected in the early part of next week.

Hunstanton sizzled in the record-breaking bank holiday heat last month and the prospect of more warm weather this weekend is likely to bring visitors flocking back to the coast

But it does spell good news for the organisers of Hunstanton's Soap Box Derby, where dozens of teams will be speeding through the resort on Sunday.

It'll also be a bright day for members of Lynn's 42F Air Training Corps as the squadron exercises its Freedom of West Norfolk at a parade in the town centre.

Forecasters say the weather is likely to turn more unsettled next week, though there is the chance of more fine conditions in early October.

Any drier spells are likely to lead to above average temperatures for the time of year.