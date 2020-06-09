Home   News   Article

Latest data shows no new coronavirus deaths recorded at King's Lynn hospital for over a week

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 10:30, 09 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:32, 09 June 2020

No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the last week, according to the latest data from NHS England.

The figures, published yesterday, show the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 at the QEH has remained at 145 since the latest fatalities were announced on Thursday.

The data shows that the most recent death was recorded at the hospital on Saturday, May 30.

