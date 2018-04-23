Latest Hillington Square work honours veteran

Work on the latest phase of the regeneration of Lynn’s Hillington Square has been completed.

Forty-four properties have been renovated in the block, which has been named Eldridge Court in memory of decorate Second World War veteran Jack Albert D Eldridge.

Mr Eldridge, who died in 2000, had family connections to the area.

The block, which contains 44 homes, is the fourth to be completed during the multi-million pound project in which the site’s owners, Freebridge Community Housing, worked with designers Wayne and Gerardine Hemingway.

Officials say work has now been completed on 202 of the original 320 homes.

Freebridge chief executive Tony Hall said: “We continue to be hugely proud of the work that’s been completed at Hillington Square, and it’s fantastic to see people moving back into their new homes.

“We are now past the half-­way point of the project, although there is still plenty to do to ensure we complete the remaining work at Hillington Square to the same high quality as the earlier phases.

“We will shortly begin a number of new tender exercises in respect of the work still to be done, which will see us start on the next phase in 2019.”