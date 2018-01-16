LATEST: Man bailed in King’s Lynn sexual assault investigation

A man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in Lynn town centre at the weekend has been released under investigation, police say.

A woman in her 20s was attacked in Norfolk Street, at the back of the Sainsbury’s store, during the early hours of Saturday.

Police have this afternoon confirmed that a man in his late teens from the Lynn area, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

He has been ordered to report back to officers next month.

Meanwhile, detectives are continuing to appeal for five people, who were seen on CCTV in the area at around the time of the attack, to come forward.

Police have stressed they are being treated as witnesses and believe they could have vital information about the incident.