The family and friends of Lauren Malt,19, who tragically died last month, are sharing her Google artwork in the hope to achieve her dream.

Lauren was passionate about art and drew several special designs for tech giant Google.

One such work is her Valentine's inspired graphic, which has been shared over 500 times on social media.

Lauren Malt, 19 was tragically murdered last month. It would have been her dream to get her valentine's google design noticed (54612108)

One social media user said: "It would be Lauren's dream come true if Google used her drawing on their homepage for the February holiday."

The design features vines and roses intertwined with the Google logo.

Her father Nigel Malt has been remanded in custody charged with Lauren's murder and is due to appear back in court in June.