A law firm has raised an impressive £6,715 by taking part in an annual charity will-writing campaign.

Lynn-based Hawkins Ryan Solicitors has taken part in the campaign since 2012, raising a grand total of £29,062 by volunteering its time and expertise to write wills and, instead of charging their usual fees, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

By taking part in the campaign, it has made it one of the top-donating firms across the UK and the third highest donating firm in the East of England this year.

Hawkins Ryan Solicitors has raised thousands for this year's campaign

The funds raised go to Will Aid’s partner charities, which support a range of important causes, from providing humanitarian aid to protecting vulnerable children in the UK.

Elaine Oliver, operations director at the firm, said: “Taking part in Will Aid is something we look forward to each year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to give back - not only by helping people secure their future with a professionally written will but also by raising funds for charities that make a real impact.

“Our team is incredibly passionate about supporting charities, and knowing our efforts are helping both our community and those further afield is truly rewarding.

“We are delighted to have played our part in this year’s campaign and to have raised such a significant amount.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies.

Lauren Poole, chair of Will Aid, said: “A huge well done to Hawkins Ryan Solicitors for their incredible fundraising efforts this year.

“It’s inspiring to see so many legal professionals come together to make a difference, helping people gain peace of mind with a professionally written will while supporting charities that change lives.

“We are grateful to every solicitor who gives their time to this campaign, and on behalf of our partner charities, I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Hawkins Ryan Solicitors and all the firms who participated this year.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “This year’s Will Aid campaign has been another resounding success, thanks to the dedication of firms like Hawkins Ryan Solicitors.

“Their generosity and commitment mean that more people can get the will they need while also supporting crucial charitable work. It’s wonderful to see such enthusiasm for giving back.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to the charity.

The suggested donation for a basic single will is £100, and £180 for a pair.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities - Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, and Trócaire.