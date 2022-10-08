One of Lynn's Sainbsury's stores has had its layout altered - with an increase in self-checkouts the main change.

The supermarket at the town centre's Vancouver Quarter has been given a shakeup, with staff saying the decision was customer-driven.

The move follows similar updates at other stores in the region, and visitors have voiced mixed reactions.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: "We recently increased the number of self-service checkouts at our Vancouver Quarter store in King's Lynn so that we can meet customer demand for this service.

"Our colleagues are on hand to help anyone who may need support using them and we continue to offer manned checkouts for our customers who wish to use them."

The spokesman confirmed that customers will see the same level of colleagues in store as they usually would.

More self-checkouts have been pictured to the store, pictured today (Saturday)

However, they will be working in a "slightly different way".

