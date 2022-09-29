Residents in the Fairstead and Gaywood areas of Lynn have been left with little to no water after a leak.

The leak was first reported this morning in the Fairstead area, with Emma Brock who runs Fairstead Community Shop sharing a video of the water flooding one road.

Anglian Water are currently trying to identify the cause of the leak and get water back on for residents as soon as possible.

Emma told the Lynn News that Anglian Water workers are currently on the scene and have told residents that they would have no water for "quite a while."

Fairstead Community Shop is giving out bottled water to residents who may need it whilst repairs are made.

On its website, Anglian Water said: "We're really sorry but some customers in King's Lynn and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

Anglian Water's website states some Lynn residents have little to no water

"We're aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Our systems indicate that this could be caused by a leak in the area, so if you've spotted a leak that we may not be aware of please call us on 03457 145 145 to report that.

"We'll update this message as soon as we hear anything further from our team on the ground."

Follow this story for live updates.