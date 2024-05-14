Members of the congregation at Dersingham’s St Nicholas Church and their friends took on the challenge to support plans to create a more inclusive and accessible space for the community.

Rev Mark Capron led the way by being the first over the edge, followed by more than 50 members from many parts of the local community, including staff at Dersingham Primary School and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, local health care workers including a midwife, funeral directors and seven gamekeepers from Sandringham’s royal estate.

The oldest person descending down the ropes was Martin Holland, aged 84.

The Rev Mark Capron, above, begins his abseil of the church (inset). Pictures: Ian Burt

Money raised will help to pay for accessible toilets and a kitchen.

Rev Mark said: “It has been an amazing day with people achieving something both very memorable for themselves and, through sponsorship, benefiting the community here in Dersingham.

“We, as yet, don’t have a total, but it seemed a successful day. Our target was £10,000 and it looks as though we are well on the way to achieving it.

“A big ‘thank you’ to all who came and supported on the day, the sponsors, all the helpers, and all those who did the abseil.”

Smiling Coady Gibling giving the thumbs up.

Melissa McSweeney, above, and Martin Holland, aged 84, below.

Abseiling past the clock on the church tower.

Anne Davis, above, and Rev Capron’ s son Joel, 15, left.