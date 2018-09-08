Learn about King's Lynn's ancient heritage

St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn.. (2533264)

Residents in West Norfolk are being invited to learn about the skills needed to preserve ancient buildings at a series of study days in Lynn.

The study days, which aim to provide educational and learning opportunities, are part of two Heritage Lottery Fund projects, the St Margaret’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) and Nicholas Chapel.

The first study day is set to take place at the Guildhall in Lynn’s Saturday Market Place on September 29, from 9.30am.

Further days will take place in November, February and March, and these will be focusing on render and plaster, timber and stone.

West Norfolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds said: “The THI is a long-term project to enhance and protect the heritage of this beautiful and historic part of Lynn, and also stimulate economic activity and community use.

“The difference it’s made to the buildings is clear to see, and these study days are a chance to learn about the skills that are needed to make those improvements.

“The study days we held last year were very popular, so I’m delighted that we’re holding another series”.

The restoration of St Nicholas Chapel, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Churches Conservation Trust, has seen the building developed into a cultural venue for events, concerts, fairs, exhibitions and community and educational activities.

Conservation specialist at Cliveden Conservation, Will Skinner said: “This is unique opportunity to learn about heritage construction skills and also to have a go.

“With only 25 spaces available, I would advise people to book in quickly.”

Tickets for the morning session cost £10, tickets for the whole day cost £20.

Both will include a light lunch and refreshments. Places must be booked

in advance by emailing

laura.wiffen@west-norfolk.gov.uk.

And to find out more about the St Margaret’s Townscape Heritage Initiative and future study days, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk and search ‘heritage news’.