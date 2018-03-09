Learn more about the history of broadsides in Hunstanton

Residents in West Norfolk can learn more about the origins and history of broadsides through a project between libraries and the BBC with Art Fund support.

The large posters were commonly printed between the 16th and 19th centuries and often used for advertising, news and public announcements. Hunstanton Library is hosting a Just a Cuppa session today from 10.30am to 11.30am where a selection of historic Norfolk broadsides will be available.

Pictured above, residents enjoying Lynn Library’s Just a Cuppa drop-in session on Monday. MLNF18MF03021