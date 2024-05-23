An opportunity to learn more about the history of fish and chip shops in Lynn is coming up at a museum in town.

True’s Yard Fisher Folk Museum, located on the corner of St Ann’s Street and North Street, is launching an exhibition at the weekend all about the British delicacy.

The exhibition gives people the chance to find out about the history of fish and chips and how the trade “rapidly caught on” in Lynn during the late 19th century.

The Greyfriars and Backs fish and chip shops on Millfleet, a photo featuring in the exhibition

An opportunity to read about some of the local fish and chip vendors hear an original account of visiting a shop in the 1920’s, and see some examples of original frying ranges.

They also have some fish and chip shop tales and pictures sent in by the local community that might well jog a few memories.

Gaynor Western, Deputy Manager at True’s Yeard, said: “It’s a fun and thought-provoking exhibition about how something that we now consider to be an everyday source of fast food actually provided a vital source of nutrition during the wars, enabled women to run their own businesses and had a lasting social impact.”

The exhibition will run from Saturday, May 25 until Saturday, August 31. The Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm. Last admission 3:30pm. Free with standard admission.