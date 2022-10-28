A West Norfolk councillor has raised concerns following the revealing of plans to place a youth centre inside Lynn’s current library building.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp has campaigned to get a youth centre in Lynn, but says the Carnegie building on London Road wouldn’t be the best place to house one.

It follows plans to move Lynn’s library into the town centre, inside the old Argos building.

King's Lynn library (60259915)

Cllr Kemp has suggested that the youth centre should instead be moved into the old Argos building and the library remain where it currently is.

She said: “The building is so much more suited to be a youth centre. It’s in the town centre and you could put things like a bowling alley, a gym and activities there, as well as finding jobs for young people.

“A youth centre is really needed, a safe place for people to go.”

MP Vigil in memory of Sir David Amis. At King's Lynn Saturday Market Place. Pictured Alex Kemp.. (60276972)

Her comments come after Norfolk County Council has discussed potential plans to move a youth centre into the Lynn’s current library.

Cllr Kemp says she has spoken to many residents in Lynn who have said they wish for the library to remain in the Carnegie building.

One of them is Lynn resident Grace Allen, who said. “Historically, the library building was built and appointed especially as a library for the people of Lynn.

“I think its appalling that this could change.”

Cllr Kemp added: “Is it a much better use of public money to help young people engage with education and activities, than see serious problems enter the criminal justice system later on, with a cost to the police, the court service and often the health service too?”