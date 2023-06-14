A Lebanese-born artist who has made Lynn his home is displaying his works at his latest exhibition in the town.

Ali Atrissi will be showcasing his art, including oil and acrylic paintings, at the Custom House until Monday.

The exhibition, which is free to attend, is also for the first time displaying a miniature model – complete with tiny paintings by Ali.

Ali Atrissi with his miniature model and paintings

The miniature model with tiny paintings

Ali, who settled in the town in 2017, has previously exhibited in his native Lebanon and Romania.

The artist, who is a member of Greyfriars Art Space, will be supported by his wife and two children throughout the exhibition.

One of his daughters, Danisa Atrissi said, since it opened yesterday, it has had “a lot of visitors” already.

Ali with one of his artworks outside the Custom House, where his exhibition is being held

Two of the many paintings on display at the Custom House

Another of the artworks on display

“Today has been brilliant,” she said. “The weather is helping us.”

Ali’s exhibition is open 10am to 4pm every day at the Custom House, with the final day being Monday.