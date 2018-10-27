Lynn News

Home   News   Article

Lebanese artist Ali Atrissi brings exhibition to King's Lynn's Custom House

By KentOnline reporter
- multimediadesk@thekmgroup.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 27 October 2018

A Lebanese-born artist who has made his home in Lynn is displaying his works at an exhibition in the town.

Ali Atrissi is showcasing his work at the Custom House until November 15. The exhibition is open from 10.30am to 3.30pm each day.

Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Ali Atrissi with The Tired Painter (Clay and Oil). (4943421)
Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Ali Atrissi with The Tired Painter (Clay and Oil). (4943421)

Ali, who settled in the town last year, has previously exhibited in his native Lebanon and Romania.

The current exhibition includes scenes inspired by New York, Beirut and Venice, as well as new previously unseen works.

Gallery1

Click to view

Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..King of Eyes (Clay and Oil). (4798001) Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Ali Atrissi with his wife Elena (left) and daughter Denisa (right) at the Custom House King's Lynn. (4798002) Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Roumanian Bridge in Winter and Loneliness (Acrylic). (4798003) Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Romantic Rain Paris (acrylic). (4798004) Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Old Friends 4 (Acrylic). (4798005) Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Ali Atrissi with The Old Trade Fair Cairo (Acrylic). (4798007) Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Ali Atrissi with his wife Elena, along with Alison Gifford (left) (Tourist Assistant) and Amanda Richards (centre) at the opening of the Custom House exhibition.. (4798008)
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE