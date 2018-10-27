Lebanese artist Ali Atrissi brings exhibition to King's Lynn's Custom House

A Lebanese-born artist who has made his home in Lynn is displaying his works at an exhibition in the town.

Ali Atrissi is showcasing his work at the Custom House until November 15. The exhibition is open from 10.30am to 3.30pm each day.

Work by Lebanese Artist Ali Atrissi on display in the latest exhibition at The Custom House King's Lynn..Ali Atrissi with The Tired Painter (Clay and Oil). (4943421)

Ali, who settled in the town last year, has previously exhibited in his native Lebanon and Romania.

The current exhibition includes scenes inspired by New York, Beirut and Venice, as well as new previously unseen works.