Lebanese artist Ali Atrissi brings exhibition to King's Lynn's Custom House
Published: 11:00, 27 October 2018
A Lebanese-born artist who has made his home in Lynn is displaying his works at an exhibition in the town.
Ali Atrissi is showcasing his work at the Custom House until November 15. The exhibition is open from 10.30am to 3.30pm each day.
Ali, who settled in the town last year, has previously exhibited in his native Lebanon and Romania.
The current exhibition includes scenes inspired by New York, Beirut and Venice, as well as new previously unseen works.
Gallery1
Click to view