Lynn's Custom House has become the home of various exhibitions from artists that originate from Greyfriars Art Space.

This week a fine artist from Lebanon has displayed a variety of oil paintings and wood sculptures in the historic building.

Ali Atrissi lives in Lynn but is originally from Lebanon and has also lived in Romania, where he has also exhibited artwork.

Ali has been supported by his wife and two children throughout the exhibition.

Throughout the coming months, various artists will exhibit their work in the Custom House.

Inge-Lise Greaves, an artist from Greyfriars Art Space said: "They're a lovely family, Ali does not speak much English, so it is a family affair.

"When he has art exhibitions, as they all get involved interpreting for Ali and help him set up."

Art exhibition by Ali Atrissi at Custom House

Ali Atrissi with one of his pieces at the Custom House

Ali's wife Elena said: "It's gone very well so far, we've had a lot of interest."

Ali's artwork will be available to view in the Custom House up until this Sunday.