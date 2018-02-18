Legal challenge lodged over Gayton planning decision

Council chiefs have lodged a legal challenge against a decision to allow dozens of new homes to be built in Gayton.

Outline planning permission for up to 50 new homes on land off St Nicholas Close was granted by a government planning inspector in December, having previously been refused by West Norfolk Council.

But the authority says the decision contradicts established planning policy.

Documents published ahead of this Thursday’s council meeting say: “A legal challenge has been submitted to the recent Gayton appeal decision.

“At present this is waiting to be looked at by a High Court Judge, and members will be updated when the situation changes or there is any news.”

Although inspector Cullum Parker accepted the plan would breach policy guidelines, he ruled that was technical and would not cause harm to the surrounding area.