The family of an elderly woman who died after being attacked by another resident at a Lynn care home is considering taking legal action in connection with her death.

A safeguarding report published earlier this month revealed that 89-year-old Doreen Livermore had been assaulted four times by the same resident at Amberley Hall in the months before she died.

Now, a legal firm acting for her family says it has been instructed to look at all aspects of Mrs Livermore’s care and the conduct of all the agencies involved in her case.

Doreen Livermore (27427994)

Chris Brown, a medical negligence solicitor for Hudgell Solicitors, said this week: “In cases such as this, it is imperative that agencies and care providers have the appropriate communications and procedures in place to act swiftly and effectively.

“We are considering all possible contributory factors with regards to failing to prevent Mrs Livermore from suffering these injuries, including the other agencies involved.”

Mrs Livermore died on her 89th birthday in January 2018, six weeks after she was assaulted for a fourth time by another resident of the home, referred to only as Mr Z.

A review by the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board revealed that, as well as the attacks on Mrs Livermore, there had been at least five other occasions when staff or other residents were attacked.

Although concerns were raised about the potential risks of Mr Z remaining in the home in August 2017, five months before Mrs Livermore died, he was only removed in December after committing the final assault on her.

Mr Brown said the safeguarding report had highlighted "a number of concerns."

An Amberley Hall spokesman said: “We wish to reiterate our sincere regret at what happened and our thoughts remain with the family.

“We are constrained in what we can say at this time, given that the matter is with our insurers and is following a legal process.”

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for mental health services, said it would be “inappropriate” to comment at this stage.

The trust was forced to apologise last week after an email claiming they had “got away with it” in relation to media coverage of Mrs Livermore’s case was mistakenly sent to a journalist. Bosses say they are investigating the matter.

