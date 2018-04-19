Legend of St George to be recreated in Downham Market town square

Visitors to Downham’s town square will be able to watch as the dramatic battle unfolds between St George and the dragon of Hilgay Fen on Monday.

The event, which is being organised by Downham Town Council, will see the famous scene played out as part of the town’s St George’s Day celebrations.

The duo will parade around the town square and entertain local school children from 10am.

A post on the Downham Market Town Council’s Facebook page on Tuesday said: “St George’s Day is less than a week away, and the dragon of Hilgay Fen has staked a claim on the town square.

“He has announced he will be there from 10am on April 23, will the noble St George appear to save us from the dragon?”

Legend says that St George slayed a dragon and saved a princess when he was a soldier in the Roman army.

The patron saint of England’s feast day is celebrated on April 23 each year, as this is the date that is said to have been when he died in 303 AD.

Feast days are a traditional Christian celebration of saints.

St George is also a patron in other countries.