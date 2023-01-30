A legendary Linnets footballer and NHS staff from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been immortalised in steel as figures on a section of the National Cycle Network at the town's Lynnsport complex.

The ‘portrait benches’ project has been rolled out in recognition of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year, with funding from the Department for Transport.

As part of a national campaign by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, residents were invited to have their say. They were asked who they believe has made a positive impact on their community in the last seven decades, in celebration of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

One of the figures nominated and chosen was the late legendary footballer, Malcolm Lindsay, who died last in March. A prolific goal scorer for the Lynn FC in the 1960s, he still holds the club record of 321 goals in 749 games. He went on to help Cambridge United reach the Football League in 1970. Later, returning to his roots in Lynn, he ran several pubs with his wife Pat, including The Bentinck.

He was selected alongside the collective staff at the QEH in recognition of their role during the Covid-19 pandemic. Considered to be at the heart of the community, the hospital employs 4,587 members of staff including nurses, doctors, porters, caterers, administrative staff and other health professionals. Displayed as a nurse, the figure will represent the town’s NHS heroes and stand in solidarity with 1.3 million NHS staff members nationwide.

In total, 30 new life-sized steel figures are being installed across England. They’ll complement the existing 250 figures which were installed as part of the Portrait Bench campaign more than 12 years ago. They’ve been designed and fabricated by renowned artists Katy and Nick Hallett and will be installed at 14 of the most popular cycle paths across the National Cycle Network.

On Thursday, delegates gathered to unveil the Lynn figures at their new home on Route One of the National Cycle Network at the Lynnsport Leisure Centre on Greenpark Avenue. Attendees included four generations of Malcolm Lindsay’s family, chair of Lynn Football Club Stephen Cleve, councillors and representatives of the hospital, Alive West Norfolk and the West Norfolk Council. They were joined by pupils from Howard Junior School including Malcolm’s great-grandson.

Speaking at the unveiling, Malcolm Lindsay’s grandson David Major said: “As a family we’ve been so touched by the local community’s outpouring of love and support since the death of Malcolm last year. We really appreciate Sustrans promoting local heroes through this fantastic project, and we hope it will inspire more people to be active. It’s wonderful that grandad will be able to watch over his great grandson at football training and hundreds of other children playing here for years to come.”

Paul Brooks, director of estates at the QEH, added: “We’re delighted that the community and Sustrans have chosen to honour the frontline health care staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Every day health care workers go to work with the sole aim of providing the best possible care for members of our community. It means a lot to everyone here at Team QEH that the local community wants to recognise and thank us in this way.”

Clare Maltby, Sustrans England director, explained: “We’re thrilled to see Malcolm Lindsay and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital recognised in this way. Just like the National Cycle network, they’re at the heart of the community. At Sustrans, we’re committed to ensuring that the National Cycle Network continues to enable as many people as possible to walk, wheel, cycle, and run, and as ‘Paths for Everyone’ that they celebrate our local communities, cultures, and heritage.”

Sustrans are custodians of the National Cycle Network, which spans 12,000 miles of signed cycling routes including over 5,000 miles of traffic-free paths. Sustrans continues to improve the network locally as part of the England-wide ‘Paths for Everyone’ programme.

In Lynn, accessibility has been improved by the removal of five A-frame barriers, including through Wootton Park. They’re also working with Norfolk County Council to improve Route One of the National Cycle Network along the North Norfolk coast. This means better connected communities with safer, more accessible routes to walk, wheel and cycle.

Sustrans volunteers remain active in King’s Lynn, and they will be auditing the network to identify any other barriers in the town and surrounding area.

