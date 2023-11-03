Collections began with a roaring success in Lynn as the Royal British Legion launched its annual poppy appeal.

It was also a special occasion for three West Norfolk people as they received awards for their dedicated work towards supporting the Royal British Legion.

On Saturday, representatives were joined by Sea, Army and Air Cadets as well as St John’s Ambulance on Lynn’s High Street.

Launch of this year's Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in Lynn

On the same day, two branch appreciation awards were given out to Edwin and Cynthia Plagmann for their work.

The branch's community support Karin Hipkin also received the Meritorious Service Award for her work within the branch and in the community with cadets and residents at Black Swan Residential Home.

West Norfolk’s Mayor Margaret Wilkinson was also in attendance as well as its former Mayor Lesley Bambridge who does work with the Royal British Legion.

Branch Chairman Robert Hipkin said: “The cadets have been brilliant, it is always a pleasure to work with them.

“The public’s generosity so far has been amazing, and we can’t thank the supermarkets enough, they’ve made us feel so welcome.”

Poppies will be available to buy in Lynn from Sainsburys, Lynn’s Bus Station, Morrisons and Tesco Gaywood.

Cadets at the poppy appeal launch in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Readings were carried out during the event held on Saturday. Picture: Ian Burt

Karin has also organised a poppy appeal bingo night which will be held at Lynn’s Town Hall on Tuesday, November 21.

Doors will open at 6.30pm and eyes down at 7pm.