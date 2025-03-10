A popular wildlife reserve has claimed the top spot for tourism at the 2025 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Staff at Watatunga in Watlington were “blown away” after winning the Leisure and Tourism award at the event on Friday.

Husband and wife duo Ed Pope and Anna Hamilton put it down to the passion that they have for conservation as well as the hard work that their team puts in.

Watatunga team at the West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards. Pictures: Ian Burt

“It means a huge amount,” said Ed. “We really do strive to do our best for the local community as well as individuals.

“We’re passionate about doing amazing work for wildlife across the world, not just here in West Norfolk, but internationally.”

The couple co-founded the 170-acre reserve, which opened back in 2020, as part of a mission to allow animals to live their lives as naturally as possible, with the space and freedom to roam at their will.

The award was sponsored by Fraser Dawbarns

It supports more than 20 types of deer and antelope as well as rare bird species.

Visitors can enjoy pre-booked guided tours as well as private tours for small groups in electric buggies or large groups in a safari trailer.

The award, which was sponsored by solicitors Fraser Dawbarns, saw Watatunga take the title despite competition from Lynn’s Majestic Cinema and True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Anna added: “We have a really amazing team comprised of volunteers and full-time staff and I think so much of the visitor experience is down to their hard work every single day.

“We really are grateful to them.”