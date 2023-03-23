Renewable heating experts Finn Geotherm, have scored a double-win in the Energy Efficiency Awards for the East of England for a project at Lynnsport.

The awards recognise businesses and organisations who are making strides in cutting carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency.

Finn Geotherm was awarded Large Scale Project of the Year for its air source heat pump installation at the Lynn leisure centre.

Guy Ransom and Leanne Gill of Finn Geotherm (both on the right) hold their two awards with fellow winners Andrew Yuill and Tabitha Organ of Flagship Group. Image: Campbell Braybrooke Copyright: Campbell Braybooke

The company specified and installed three colossal 210kW Panasonic air source heat pumps – some of the first to be installed anywhere in Europe – to provide heating and hot water.

The system is expected to deliver savings of more than 500 tonnes of C02 annually.

Norfolk-based Finn Geotherm was also named top Renewable Heating Installer and Contractor for its expertise in heat pump system design, specification and installation, which has seen the company completing some of Panasonic’s largest air source heat pumps installations in Europe over the past 18 months.

Guy Ransom, commercial director at Finn Geotherm, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won these two Energy Efficiency Awards.

“The installation at Alive LynnSport was a highly significant project, which saw us installing some of the first 210kW Panasonic air source units anywhere in Europe.

“The project demonstrates the vast opportunity for air source in commercial applications, particularly in areas where ground source heat pumps aren’t an option due to space limitations.

“It is testament to the team who work so hard to deliver outstanding installations such as Alive LynnSport.”