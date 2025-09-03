Alive Lynnsport is in the running to be crowned regional public leisure centre of the year.

The Lynn centre is one of only six finalists shortlisted in the East Anglia and the Midlands region for the 2025 ukactive Awards.

This news comes as West Norfolk Council is seeking people’s views on a proposed major modernisation and expansion of the facilities at Lynnsport, incorporating a brand new swimming pool.

The Lynnsport team celebrates being shortlisted for the award

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy council leader, said: “Lynnsport is our flagship leisure hub for Lynn, there to help more people lead healthy, active lifestyles, and I’m pleased it’s so well used by many individuals, groups, classes, schools and partners.

“This award shortlisting is a credit to our whole team at Lynnsport and reflects just how well they manage the centre, week-in-week-out, to deliver the best possible health and wellbeing opportunities and outcomes for our communities.

“With the potential of a once-in-a-generation investment to expand and modernise Lynnsport’s facilities, these are exciting times.

“If you haven’t yet looked at our vision for Lynnsport then please check out the plans, share your views in our survey or come along to one of the informal drop-in sessions.”

Siobhán Cleeve, head of leisure at Alive West Norfolk, added: “The team is hugely proud to be shortlisted and everyone has played a part in this success and recognition.

“As a public centre, we are always trying to connect with our communities and extend our health and wellness services and facilities to as many people as possible.

“We are potentially at the start of a new chapter for Lynnsport, and it is especially exciting for the team to be recognised in this way as we talk with our users and wider community about plans for the future. We’re keeping fingers crossed for the awards ceremony on October 30.”