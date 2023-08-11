A crazy golf course could tee off at a former furniture warehouse at Lynn if planners approve.

Oceanus Leisure is asking West Norfolk Council to agree proposals for indoor crazy golf along with a bar, eating area and toilet areas.

It wants to convert the disused DFS building in Scania Way, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate for leisure use.

A crazy golf course could tee off at a former furniture warehouse at Lynn if planners approve. Picture: iStock

The application also includes building an external area for mobile catering units and states that there would be employment for five people.

Opening times shown on the documents are Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm, with Saturday and Sunday hours running until 10.30pm and 10pm.

Another Oceanus leisure business, the Little Sharks Soft Play Centre, is nearby.