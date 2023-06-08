Home   News   Article

Long queue as Heron Foods opens new store in King’s Lynn town centre

By Kris Johnston
Published: 13:47, 08 June 2023
 | Updated: 17:18, 08 June 2023

A long queue of eager customers lined up to be the first into a new town centre shop.

Heron Foods opened up its new premises at Saint Dominic Square in Lynn at 8am this morning, within the Vancouver Quarter.

The “Top Quality – Low Prices” food store, which specialises in frozen products, was offering its first 200 customers to spend £10 or more a free goodie bag and scratch card.

Heron Foods opened in Lynn this morning. Picture: Heron Foods
And a lengthy line was spotted in the build-up to the opening, while staff cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

Heron Foods opened in Lynn this morning. Picture: Heron Foods
Heron Foods has replaced the old Iceland shop which shut down in 2020.

