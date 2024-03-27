There will be less disruption to bin collections in West Norfolk this Easter as crews will be working on Good Friday.

This means that residents with a Friday collection will have their waste and recycling emptied on their normal day.

Barry Brandford, waste and recycling manager at West Norfolk Council, said: “It has the additional benefit that our collection crews will get three days off which is great for their work-life balance and the chance to be with their families for Easter.”

There will be less disruption to bin collections in West Norfolk this Easter as crews will be working on Good Friday. Picture: iStock

Report this within two days after the collection was due and before 12 noon on the second day.