Less disruption to bin collections in West Norfolk over Easter as crews working on Good Friday
Published: 06:00, 27 March 2024
There will be less disruption to bin collections in West Norfolk this Easter as crews will be working on Good Friday.
This means that residents with a Friday collection will have their waste and recycling emptied on their normal day.
Barry Brandford, waste and recycling manager at West Norfolk Council, said: “It has the additional benefit that our collection crews will get three days off which is great for their work-life balance and the chance to be with their families for Easter.”
