There will be less disruption to bin collections in West Norfolk this Easter as crews will work on Good Friday to clear the usual Friday waste and recycling collections.

The schedule also means that refuse workers get a three-day break over the bank holiday weekend.

Barry Brandford, waste and recycling manager at West Norfolk Council, said: “Collection crews will work on Good Friday this year meaning residents with a Friday collection will have it on their normal day.

“It has the additional benefit that our collection crews will get three days off which is great for their work life balance and the chance to be with their families for Easter.”

Collections the week starting with Easter Monday will take place a day later than your usual day.

To check when your bin collections will be over Easter, visit West Norfolk Council’s website at west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins

