College students have turned the clocks back by taking a look at traditional restoration techniques.

Level Two brickwork and carpentry students from the town campus of Lynn’s College of West Anglia stepped beyond the classroom and into the past, when they took part in a live heritage restoration workshop focused on traditional sash windows and restoring historic brickwork.

Delivered in collaboration with the Swaffham - A Historic Market Town Project, the event gave students invaluable insight into the skills and techniques required for historic building restoration.

Jake Crofts and Nkazimulo Ncube mixing materials as they learn about traditional restoration methods

As part of a three-year initiative supported by Breckland District Council, Historic England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Swaffham Town Council, the workshop was designed to introduce students to the wide-ranging opportunities in the conservation sector, highlighting career paths that extend far beyond standard modern construction.

Students also benefited from guest talks by experts from Historic England and Messenger, a heritage contractor, who shared their knowledge of traditional methods and the growing need for skilled tradespeople in heritage restoration.

Lecturer Tony Smith said: “It’s a great opportunity for young people to see that there are real career options in heritage construction – not just in new-build brickwork. With a national skills drought in this field, the more students are exposed to these pathways, the better.’

Throughout the day, students got hands-on experience with heritage materials like lime mortar, learning how it’s mixed, applied and how it behaves differently from modern alternatives.

Student Nkazimulo Ncube said: “There’s a bit more to do in this kind of work and I enjoy the variety. You learn about different materials – mixing lime was really interesting. Seeing it reach 200 degrees when adding water was something I’ve never seen before.”

Student Callum Cooke added: “This kind of work is important to me – it’s what I’ve wanted to do since secondary school. I took a brickwork course back then and loved it. College allowed me to go further.”

And fellow student Jake Crofts said: “It’s useful to learn about heritage brickwork. Understanding things like sand and aggregate is a nice change from our usual lessons – it gives you a different perspective.’”

The workshop helped the students develop practical skills while broadening their perspectives on the possibilities within the world of heritage conservation, preservation and specialist restoration.