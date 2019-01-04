Let’s hear it for West Norfolk’s champions as new Love West Norfolk scheme launches

There are so many people who are making a difference to and for West Norfolk – and now Love West Norfolk wants to recognise these individuals with the launch of the Love West Norfolk Champions scheme.

The scheme, launched by the West Norfolk borough mayor Nick Daubney, will recognise 12 Love West Norfolk Champions, including six champions who are making a difference in each of the Love West Norfolk themes, namely Live, Work, Learn, Visit, Play, Invest.

And, now Love West Norfolk is asking people in West Norfolk to nominate those individuals who they believe should be recognised as Love West Norfolk Champions.

Mr Daubney said: “In my role, I am so fortunate to get to meet so many people who are committed to West Norfolk and who, through the things that they do, are having a big impact within and for our area.

“We want to recognise those people who are showing their love for West Norfolk by championing the area. If you know someone who fits the bill – it could be your neighbour, friend, colleague, or family member – then please let us know and let us celebrate them as a champion of West Norfolk.”

Champions will be chosen on the basis that they are making a positive difference in West Norfolk or for West Norfolk.

This can be through promoting West Norfolk; supporting a good cause, community or individual(s) in West Norfolk; running an activity(ies) in West Norfolk which makes a difference, or by being a role model for others in West Norfolk.

And nominating couldn’t be easier. Simply tell Love West Norfolk who you would like to nominate as a Love West Norfolk champion and why via the contact form on the website https://www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk/#tellus or via Love West Norfolk’s social media accounts – through direct messages, or posts using the hashtag #lovewestnorfolkchampion.

All entries must be submitted by Monday, February 4, and will be judged by a panel led by Mr Daubney, alongside other partners in the campaign.

The Love West Norfolk Champions will be announced soon after the closing date.

The role of Champion is an honorary position lasting for one year. Love West Norfolk will profile each champion and support the champion to continue any efforts to promote West Norfolk. Further details are available from Love West Norfolk.