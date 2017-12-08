Let there be light as MP Sir Henry Bellingham plunges the plunger

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham pressed the button in Terrington St Clement last Friday night after he was invited to switch on the village’s Christmas lights.

Scores of youngsters gathered around for the big moment, which came during an evening of celebrations held at the village’s Memorial Field.

The festivities also included a visit from Father Christmas, as well as music from the King’s Lynn Town Band.

Earlier in the day, Sir Henry, pictured above as he waited to push the plunger, made a visit to the new offices of the Lynn News in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

