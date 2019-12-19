Trustees have stated their vision for Lynn’s historic Guildhall site will take five years to complete and will cost about £5.6 million.

The Shakespeare Guildhall Trust (SGT) presented its vision to a West Norfolk Council panel this week with “education and research” being a key part of the objective to have a unified site.

Known as the oldest working theatre in the UK, the Guildhall is currently owned by the National Trust and leased to West Norfolk Council.

Public meeting to discuss Guildhall future called by Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust,..Ivor Rowlands. (6793279)

SGT chairman, Ivor Rowlands, said: “It is not for us to have a dialogue with the National Trust as it is for the borough council to have those discussions as the tenant.

“We are appealing to you to let us be more than a noise in the ear to deliver a vision for the Guildhall.”

He also told the regeneration and development panel that there are lots of potential sources of funding including the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

A campaign in March to keep Britain's Oldest Working Theartre alive. Pictured Guildhall Trust Sponsors. Pictured in front is Tim Fitzhigham with Gary Bush, Ivor Rowland, Mark Leslie, Gary Pooley, Amanda Arterton and Michael Jaz.

Mr Rowlands cited the Garfield Weston Foundation as a possible source of funds, stating it gave away over £14 million to 214 projects in the UK during a three-month window.

“It’s important to have an independent source of funding to tap into,” Mr Rowlands said. “There should be a single-minded focus which is not distracted by other council matters.

“The first thing we want to see is the tenure and that agreements are in place behind the vision to secure the long-term sustainability of the site.”

He said the Guildhall has 26 volunteers so the trust hoped one day to open the Guildhall seven days a week.

Mr Rowlands also stated the National Trust is a really important part of the trust’s vision, not just as the landlord but as “heritage experts at managing visitor attractions in the UK”.

He added that £36,000 a year is currently “nowhere near the potential” for a “seven-day credible operation”.

Read more Kings Lynn