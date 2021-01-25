'Let's say thanks on Love West Norfolk Day', says campaign

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to show their appreciation to those who are making a difference during next month's fourth annual Love West Norfolk Day.

The celebration of all things to do with the borough is on February 14 and this year's theme, which has been launched today, is Thanks West Norfolk.

The initiative follows the success of the Love West Norfolk Heroes scheme, which saw dozens of people, groups and organisations recognised for their contribution to the community during the difficult times we're all facing.

Love West Norfolk ambassador James Bagge (44107932)

Campaign ambassador James Bagge said today: “Over the last year the Love West Norfolk Heroes campaign has revealed to us all the many acts of kindness, generosity, and selflessness performed by so many across West Norfolk.

“Many have shown themselves keen to get public recognition for friends, family, neighbours, organisations, and businesses who have made this harrowing time a little bit easier for us all.

"This Love West Norfolk Day presents us with an opportunity collectively and loudly to celebrate this enduring and special community spirit–and say: ‘thanks West Norfolk.’”

People will be able to share their thanks on social media, using the hashtags #lovewestnorfolk and / or #thankswestnorfolk, by filling in a contact form on the campaign website, www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk, or by downloading and sending a special thank you card.

Children will also be encouraged to download and colour in special pictures from the website, or to design their own.

And, at 6pm on the big day, a special film will be shared on social media to spread the message.

West Norfolk Council chief executive Lorraine Gore said: “Over the last year actions have spoken louder than words but Love West Norfolk Day this year gives us the opportunity to give credit to some of the amazing achievements of people and organisations across our area who have gone above and beyond.

"Unfortunately we can’t come together in person but we will do it virtually so please join in and recognise who you want to say ‘thanks West Norfolk’ to.”

And Michael Baldwin, president of the West Norfolk Chamber Council, added: “West Norfolk has seen such an outpouring of acts of kindness, selflessness and support of the local community and its local businesses in the last year.

"I am proud to say that I live and work in West Norfolk an area that has shown such these things in abundance through awful times of hardship and uncertainty.”

More information will be made available via the campaign's social media platforms over the coming weeks.