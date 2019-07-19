The Lynn Transport Plan will be very high profile in West Norfolk, has a lot to live up to and so we look forward to it being of a high strategic value and great vision, with an emphasis on modal shift to buses, with more public transport and bus lanes, new greenways, more carbon reduction and prevention of climate change, successfully taking more traffic out of the town centre.

Good design. Visionary twenty-first century thinking. Nothing less will do.

Hardings Way, King's Lynn

The Government gave Norwich £6.1 million to improve its public transport and Lynn needs funding for our needs, too, including funds for the West Winch bypass.

This is what a successful Transport Plan will look like: Earlier and later buses on the A10, strategic park-and-rides, more parking at West Lynn ferry and improved accessibility and ferry infrastructure, new bus lanes and routes, a parkway station, the linking of villages by walkable footpaths, improved surfacing of coastal footpaths, improved design at the Southgates roundabout, a 30mph speed limit on Hardwick Road, only buses and cycles on Hardings Way and a well-routed new West Winch bypass to take traffic off the A10 corridor of movement.

With 12, 850 more homes in the borough planned over the coming years, everyone you speak to in West Norfolk wants less traffic in the town. People, taxi-drivers, bus drivers, say the town can’t cope with the congestion and that we are being asked to take so much development, without the infrastructure to match.

It is Government policy to keep traffic out of town centres. The Lynn Transport Plan will stand or fall on how far it achieves this.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp

County Councillor Clenchwarton and Lynn South