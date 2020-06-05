Letter thanks Queen Elizabeth Hospital for support they gave Norfolk father in his final days

A former High Sheriff of Norfolk and her family have thanked staff and volunteers at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for the support they gave a late family member at the end of his life.

Lady Agnew, former High Sheriff, and her family wanted to thank volunteers from the hospital as part of Volunteer’s Week for the difference they made to the late Stephen Agnew’s experience during his treatment.

The letter from the Agnew family to Trust volunteers, said: “ I’m writing this as my brother in law was in QEH regularly this last winter having treatment for his cancer (and all the various conditions and difficulties that came along as part of that).