My thoughts on improving High Street

It’s so disappointing to see the Debenhams part of Lynn's High Street looking so neglected.

Debenhams in Lynn closed in 2020. Picture: Ian Burt

I'm sure if the site was regenerated it would have a domino effect in seeing other vacant properties in the area come back into life.

I know many commercial properties are owned by investment companies, some not knowing where Lynn is, let alone the Debenhams site. However, where there is a will there is a way. Could the local authorities, BID, Lynn Town Board etc not be doing more to engage with these investors and concentrate more on reinvigorating the High Street?

It’s hard to argue against improving the current road network and local infrastructure presently being talked about or being critical of efforts made to-date with the town centre.

Although it would be nice to see a High Street which was the hub of the town again, bringing people back into the centre, where they will spend money, boosting the local economy.

While I can understand the potential aims of having residential accommodation above the ground floor, it’s important that the ground floor is a development that appeals to the public 52 weeks of the year, attracting residents and tourists. Bringing life back to the forgotten end of High Street.

Lynn's historical past could be built on. The site being in the more historical part of the town that attracts tourists. Everybody of all ages likes nostalgia. Why not develop the site not only highlighting Lynn’s ancient past but more so on the 1900s and times people can associate with?

There could be workshops making it interactive and educational for children. Post 1940-style shops. A display of cars at a replica garage of the 60s. A school section with memories of local schools and school life from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

A replica toy shop from the 80s displaying toys of the time. A room showing films of past Lynn. The ideas for inclusion could be endless but built on people’s memories and being interactive, while making it appealing to attract people. Including winter time when outdoor activities are less appealing.

Those with experience in this field would know how to build and develop on these thoughts.

Funding for such a project could come from the residential element of the project, money the government has made available to regenerate High Streets (can a better use for such money be demonstrated in Lynn's High Street?), grants, council funding, hire of display/retail space in the development, charge admission prices.

Just my thoughts on making use of the old site in the hope of bringing new life to the town.

Paul Brandon

via email

Those cats are so loved and protected

Regarding the RSPCA’s worry over welfare at cat cafe’s, I find it impossible to imagine any kittens and cats more loved and having their welfare protected than at Lynn's cat cafe.

Would it not be better (for the RSPCA) to address the needs of feral cats rather than attack those spoilt cafe cats?

Jane Wright

via email

Labour giving investment and prosperity

I congratulate Rachel Reeves on a first class Spring Statement.

After 14 years of chaotic Tory rule, Britain is finally on the mend.

The tax avoidance schemes unchallenged by the Tories, now being tackled.

Defence spending up by 2.5% by 2027.

Frontline public services finally being invested in.

Investment in social and affordable housing.

And a new skills programme to help deliver 1.5 million new homes and create 60,000 new jobs.

The choice is clear.

Investment and prosperity under Labour or decline and poverty under the Tories.

Geoffrey Brooking

via email

They have given up on path already

l live by the new Queen Elizabeth Way between Dersingham and Ingoldisthorpe, which two years ago cost £210,000 .

This was about three metres wide, running for approximately one and a quarter miles. Now in places it’s down to about one metre wide as it gets no maintenance and the nettles and weeds are growing in from the sides at various points as it’s only a rolled stone surface.

So at this rate in another three years it will be back to a single path as it has been since the railway closed in 1969. How to waste money!

This is without complaining about inconsiderate dog owners. In the first 100 yards from Dersingham end, there is enough dog mess to half fill the poo bin at the start of the track.

I have lived in Dersingham for over 30 years.

EW Edge

Derisngham

A rose tinted view of reality

The Friday Politics column never fails to enlighten the reader and while all corners of the dubious world of party politics get a chance to hawk their wares before us it's often revealing to see how their version of 'reality' differs from that of ordinary folk.

Clearly, Francis Bone remains shackled to the Labour Party and while reading his column its clear his version of today's reality and his understanding of Labour's efforts to tackle the issues with mental health and welfare will differ wildly from those who are now living with the savage cuts being enacted by his party.

There are few who see Labour's first 200-plus days as anything more than a fiasco and anathema to all the people who expected humanity, kindness and fairness from a new socialist government and to give you a flavour of the fanciful world as imagined by Cllr Bone I offer his final paragraph.

" Aside from strong union traditions, there is a trust and belief that, with Labour, the challenges will be faced and addressed by people who care about our community and want to work collaboratively with others to get the best for all, changing things with people and not imposing things on them."

In the light of the Spring Budget and other brutal cuts does Cllr Bone’s rose tinted version chime with the hard reality of things in West Norfolk. I think it does not.

Steve Mackinder

Denver

I think the Chancellor can beat that rise!

I refer to a letter printed in Viewpoint last week entitled "Can anyone beat this price rise"? It was over a 120% rise in seniors’ annual parking permits in Hunstanton.

There is a leading candidate to do this and it is the Rt Hon Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Her recent desperate Spring Budget is already doomed to failure with a purported "headway" being halved by US President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on British cars, with more to come, triggering an evitable reduction in manufacturing for example.

Families face an extortionate rise to their annual budgets as Ms Reeve's tax raids and inflation-busting bill hikes come into force.

There will be no economic growth this year as she continues to crash the economy, with the certainty of more tax rises this Autumn.

Where will they be mainly targeted? Be sure it will be pensions which is the easiest bite of the cherry, given a proven record of callousness towards the elderly and vulnerable.

This Autumn in the Chancellor's next Budget, it will all come out in the wash, and it won't be the body of sea water on Hunstanton's beaches.

David Fleming

Downham

Picture of the Week

Lynn reader Alistair Milner sent this picture and says: “I think these beautiful weeping willows in The Walks epitomise the arrival of Spring . There is also a resident cormorant in The Walks now, so there must be some fish in the river!“ It is not lifeless !””Alistair Milner PE30 5DY. Nelson St.