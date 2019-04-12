Liaison group proposed in King's Lynn to tackle climate change

Environmental campaigners in Lynn have called on council leaders to establish a local liaison group to help tackle climate change.

The move by the King’s Lynn Klimate Concern group comes amid growing public concern over the threat to the future of the planet, including several high profile protests and strikes by schoolchildren.

The group has, so far, stopped short of calling for the declaration of a climate emergency, as many activists have urged government organisations at all levels to do, insisting it wants to work with others to bring about change.

Daphne Sampson, of King's Lynn Klimate Concern

But it claims that West Norfolk Council had previously pledged to set up a liaison organisation on the subject and should now honour that commitment.

Daphne Sampson, from the group, said local collaboration is vital to help address the problem and representatives of industry, transport, the retail sector, faith groups, environmental organisations such as the Norfolk Wildlife Trust and schools could be involved in such an organisation.

She added: “We absolutely cannot delay any longer. We have a lot of concerned and skilled people in our community.

“We can give people guidance on cutting their personal carbon footprint but, in this situation, that is not enough by itself.

“We have to work through local and national government too if we want to be able to continue to celebrate our planet.”

West Norfolk Council officials had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press yesterday.

However, the issue was expected to be raised during public questions at last night’s full borough council meeting, which is due to be the last to be held before next month’s local elections.

The group has also spoken out ahead of its annual Earth Day event, which will take place on Easter Saturday, April 20, between noon and 3pm.

The event, which is now in its fourth year, will take place in both St Nicholas Chapel and Broad Street and explore the themes of climate change and species under threat.

Organisations including the Soroptimists and the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group will be taking part in the event, which includes video presentations, an art competition, refreshments, a demonstration of a smoothie-making bicycle and an Easter egg hunt.