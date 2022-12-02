The Liberal Democrats have captured a seat on Norfolk County Council, amid a collapse in Conservative support.

Voters in Gaywood North and Central, an area of Lynn, have elected Lib Dem candidate David Sayers, who came out ahead of Labour candidate Richard Johnson by just eight votes.

There was a dramatic swing of 29.8 points in the previously Tory seat, on a par with the 29.9pt swing seen in this year’s Tiverton and Honiton parliamentary by-election.

Lib Dem's David Sayers

It follows the surprise Lib Dem win in neighbouring Gaywood South in July 2021, when the party pulled off a very similar swing to capture the seat from the Tories.

In this latest by-election, Tory support in the seat more than halved in proportional terms, dropping from 56.1pc in May 2021, to just 25.0pc.

Sheila Young, who held the seat for the Tories between 2017 and 2021, was standing was against standing as the party’s candidate in this by-election.

The seat had become vacant following the resignation of Graham Middleton, who said he had too many time pressures to perform the role effectively.

Mr Middleton continues to serve as deputy leader of West Norfolk Council.

The by-election result was:

Lib Dem (David Sayers) – 364 votes // 35.6% (+28.5%)

Labour (Richard Johnson) – 356 votes // 34.8% (+1.3%)

Con (Sheila Young) – 256 votes // 25.0% (-31.1%)

Green (Vicky Fairweather) – 46 votes // 4.5% (New)

Turnout: 13.7%