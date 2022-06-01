Gaywood South councillor and solicitor Rob Colwell has made a statement about the Lynn High Street with a cake - because 'a party is the only thing the Tories seem to pay attention to'.

The cream filled statement comes a year after workers stopped laying new paving stones on the High Street, with a view to making the town centre more attractive and safer for shoppers.

Supply issues are blamed for a paving scheme in Lynn High Street remaining unfinished months after its original completion date.

Rob Colwell of the LibDems with a cake in the Lynn High Street 'because a party seems the only thing the Tories pay attention to' (57046657)

Council workmen started to relay the pedestrianised street early in the summer outside Primark and Barclays bank.

But since last June there has been a pause with an area of the paving condoned off and displaying a notice from West Norfolk Council apologising for it being unfinished.

The banner reads: "We're working hard to improve your high street. The quality of some of the stone is not acceptable."

"We are waiting for a new delivery. Sorry for the delay. Contractors will return soon to complete the works."

The High Street in Lynn, delays have been caused when the incorrect stone was delivered. (50543228)

A spokesperson for the borough said at the time: "Some of the stone is on order from Portugal and because of haulage issues and supplies there is an issue getting the stone delivered.

Mr Colwell said:"The stone that was delivered was not good enough quality and the patch had to be tarmacked and filled in for now until the scheme can be completed. There is a plan for furniture and lighting so it will be nice when it is finished."

"It has been a full year since the “great pause” on the laying of new paving stones on Lynn's High Street, when last June workers stopped work due to concerns we are told over the quality of the stone.

"The official word at the time was that they were working hard to improve the high street. I would question how hard. I marked the one year anniversary with a cake. A party seems to be the only thing Tories pay attention to.

"It’s even more gutting when you read that KLWNBC recently came near bottom at 288 out of 305 councils for value for money in a survey by money.co.uk

"We were told that the completion would be September 2021 and here we are in June 2022 and it is still in a sorry state. With retailers hitting out over the further recent increase in parking charges I can understand why there is real concern in the way the council is running our town. With increasing numbers of empty shops we need to make sure we are doing everything to keep the town attractive to shoppers.

"I welcome the new signage around the town but question some of the positioning that blocks street signs."