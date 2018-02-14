Libraries in West Norfolk need more volunteers to continue scheme

Libraries in West Norfolk need more volunteers to enable them to continue a scheme which teaches residents vital reading skills.

Norfolk County Council’s Norfolk Reading Pathway scheme, which is available in various libraries across West Norfolk, uses phonic-based workbooks to get people reading fluently within six months.

The free project is open to anyone over the age of eight and matches volunteers with people needing help to learn to read.

But, the project needs more volunteers in order to continue providing this service. Some 15 volunteers are needed at Lynn and Downham Library and 10 are needed at Swaffham.

Chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, Margaret Dewsbury, said: “This scheme is making a real difference to people’s lives and opening up so many opportunities.

“It has provided parents with the tools to help their children and improved their lives by making everyday things that many people take for granted, such as reading a newspaper or understanding letters, possible.”

For more information, visit your library or email nrp@norfolk.gov.uk