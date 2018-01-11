Libraries’ project extends to West Norfolk venues following successful launch in Norwich

Homeless women and those on low incomes in West Norfolk will benefit from the extension of a service set up to provide free sanitary products at libraries.

The widening of Norfolk Library Service’s Tricky Period project to venues in Dersingham, Downham, Gaywood, Hunstanton and Lynn libraries comes following a successful launch in the Norwich area.

Libraries take donations of products and hand them to people who cannot afford them, with no questions asked about proof of eligibility. They have also started to assist local community organisations who also need supplies for their service users.

Staff at West Norfolk libraries are now also taking in donations of tampons, sanitary towels and carrier bags ready to start the scheme in February.

Chairwoman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, Margaret Dewsbury, said: “Sadly, the great response to the first part of this project shows how much it is really needed and how many women are affected by period poverty. We’ve given around 250 packs of pads and tampons to local organisations, refuges and individuals in just three months in the Norwich area and taken in donations of around 500 packs.”

Pictured above, Kim Martin, Fran Valentine and Katy Marriott. Picture: SUBMITTED.