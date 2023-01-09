Friday Politics column

A resident recently stopped me in the town centre and pleaded, “Save the library, Alexandra.”

She was objecting, of course, to the Conservatives’ controversial and widely unpopular plan, to move Lynn Library out of the historic Carnegie building into the grotesquely ugly 70s wreck, the old Argos shop.

This totally unnecessary library move comes at an eyewatering total cost of £12.4 million in a cost of living crisis – £7.4 million from the Govt Town Deal Fund, plus Norfolk County Council Cabinet’s blithe addition of £5 million of local taxpayers’ money. When the county council is ignoring the need to replace basic infrastructure in the town, like the dilapidated West Lynn Ferry landing stage, which is in a shocking state.

When council is proposing to cut vital services, to limit spraying of the highways verges to once a year, to close Lynn’s Recycling Centre on Wednesdays and to cut Norfolk’s mobile library service by half, this will mean corners you can’t see around, more local fly-tipping and a lifeline for older, disabled and isolated residents at risk.

Incidentally, as I write this, there is an outbreak of censorship, as Norfolk County Council contacts me to object to the word “wreck” being included in my question to cabinet as it is considered “inflammatory”.

Alexandra Kemp

“Wreck”, I respond, is what the Argos building is and I send them the picture to prove it. The £12.4 million isn’t to change the structure at all, but will just add interior changes and external cladding. What a waste of money.

To make matters worse, government has just provided the first annual instalment for the library move project, but failed to come up with the funding to rebuild the local hospital.

Norfolk County Council claims the public are in favour of the library move – but hundreds of residents I have spoken with across the borough are unaware of the online consultation in December 2021.

The consultation questions were loaded as they assumed if you wanted a brand-new hub in the town centre, you also wanted the Carnegie Library moved, which was not the case.

Only 379 responses were received in total and those deemed to be in favour of the move, could have been as few as 240 residents.

County wrongly claims the Carnegie isn’t accessible. This is not true: there is a purpose-built slope with a gentle gradient from the library car park on the Millfleet up to the library door, for buggies and prams.

The borough council itself stopped disabled residents and other library users from parking in the library car park by a Parking Order of 2016, visible on site.

There is, however, free parking opposite along County Court Road. I recently met a scooter user, who whizzed by me with ease, over the pedestrian crossing.

Council claims the Carnegie could not be extended, because it is Grade 2 Listed, are not true. London’s National Gallery and Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Gallery are examples of listed buildings with new wings.

This about the control of the town over its assets.

The Carnegie was a gift to the town in 1903, by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, built on land belonging to the borough in Tower Field in a setting near the historic Greyfriars Tower, but came into the hands of Norfolk County Council as the new library authority, in 1974.

This means that NCC could sell off what was given to Lynn if it moves the library out – just as it has sold off Holt Hall Educational Establishment in North Norfolk – or ask us to buy back what is ours. NCC has a multi-million pound shortfall to fund the Norwich Western Link Road and has already sold off the £35 million retail park at Norwich Airport.

NCC say they are asking local community groups to take over the Carnegie, but running the historic building comes at a cost and would throw public access into doubt.

As an ancient market town and port of limited size, Lynn’s appeal to visitors and tourists is in the quality of its historic built environment and the Carnegie is an important part of that offer. But what residents say to me is: “It is a lovely building. Don’t let them take it away.”

Why not write a polite email to Margaret Dewsbury, the cabinet member for libraries, on Margaret.Dewsbury.Cllr@norfolk.gov.uk