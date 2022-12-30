Two events are being held at a library to help those wanting to get into business and helping women in business.

Both networking events are taking place in Lynn's library on Wednesday, January 17 and is ran by Business & IP Centre Norfolk in partnership with Norfolk County Council.

One of the events is a networking event aimed for women in business in collaboration with NatWest, to provide women with access to expert support.

King's Lynn library will see two networking events

It will see guest speaker Gaynor Read, Local Enterprise Manager at NatWest, which involves a 90 minute networking session to meet people and share knowledge, starting at 2pm.

A separate talk will also take place for those wanting to start their very own business, grow the business that they already own or start a side-hustle.

The talk would be given by Jacob Valentine, from the Grain Company Limited, who set up his business after leaving school making rustic industrial furniture.

In the session starting at 2pm, he will talk about the challenges he faced setting up his business, selling online, how he found new customers and how he has evolved his business.

Both of the sessions are free to attend, but is recommended to book online by visiting their website.