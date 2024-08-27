Lynn Library is hosting a series of three talks over the coming months to help entrepreneurs with various aspects of running a business.

The first of these is on Tuesday, September 10, when Nick Smith, a food business consultant working for Hethel Innovation, will lead a free workshop on how to maximise the potential of your food and drink business.

It will run from 2pm to 3.30pm, is free, and will include a section on the qualification process for food and drink businesses to use funded support available, innovation support, other funding opportunities and case studies.

King's Library is hosting a series of business talks over the coming months.

On Tuesday, October 22, Dani Bonnelykke from Reed will be running a midlife MOT workshop for 45-55-year-olds looking to get back into employment. The session runs from 10.30am to 2pm and is free but must be booked via the library’s Eventbrite page.

Finally on Friday, November 15, the library has a special Women Talk Business networking event for female entrepreneurs with Kathy Ennis talking about effective Christmas marketing strategies.

Again the event, which runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm, is free but must be booked via Eventbrite.