A Lynn hospital service has been shortlisted as a finalist in this year's Norfolk County Council Flourish Awards.

In just three years since its launch, the paediatric epilepsy psychology service at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has transformed the lives of children living with epilepsy and non-epileptic seizures who are under its care - delivering life-changing psychological support to youngsters and families.

With passion, empathy, and clinical excellence, the small but highly specialist team works alongside families, schools and paediatricians to ensure no child faces their diagnosis alone.

Dr Lucy Wigg and Dr Gail Clare from the QEH paediatric epilepsy psychology service

They offer tailored one-to-one therapy, group support, school liaison, and early mental health screening to address anxiety, build confidence, and help children flourish both emotionally and socially.

The service has been shortlisted in the Flourish Awards’ health category.

Dr Gail Clare, principal clinical psychologist and clinical lead for paediatric clinical psychology at the QEH, said: “Living with epilepsy is about more than just managing seizures - it can impact every part of a young person’s life, from school to friendships and self-esteem.

“We created this service so that emotional wellbeing is prioritised from the moment of diagnosis. To be recognised in the Flourish Awards, by a panel led by young people and parents, is an enormous honour.

“It reflects the incredible work of our team and the strength of the amazing children and families we have the privilege to support.”

The Flourish Awards, now in their third year, celebrate the people and organisations making an outstanding difference to children and young people’s lives in Norfolk.

Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 24, at The Assembly House in Norwich.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “I am immensely proud of our paediatric epilepsy psychology team. Their dedication, compassion, and innovation have created a vital service that is truly changing lives.

“Being shortlisted for a Flourish Award is a testament to their work and to our commitment as a trust to deliver holistic, patient-centred care for our youngest patients. This team doesn’t just support children, they empower them to thrive.”

Every child referred to the service receives a mental health screening, and those diagnosed with non-epileptic seizures are offered bespoke psychological care plans.

The team also delivers group sessions, practical resources, and vital communication with schools to ensure support extends beyond the clinic and into the child’s everyday world.