A life coach could be seen wiping away her tears when she appeared in court for crashing a car while banned.

Indrė Ratkele, of Hingham Green in Fairstead, sat in the dock, visibly crying as the charges were read out to her, including driving while disqualified and without due care and attention.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences, which took place when the Volvo that she was behind the wheel of collided with another car on the A148 at Harpley on Saturday, July 12.

Indrė Ratkele crashed her car on the A148 at Harpley. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye said that Ratkele - who was placed under an 18-month ban in January last year for drink driving - failed to slow down or brake before hitting the victim’s vehicle.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson told the magistrates that the life coach had been abstaining from alcohol ever since and has built an online community for people, which has been “transformative”.

“She gave a full account at the police station and answered every question,” Ms Johnson said.

She went on to explain how Ratkele has written books and made podcasts to help people better themselves, and she wants to continue to do that.

Magistrates released the single mother on unconditional bail, and the case has been adjourned until October 9 at Lynn Magistrates’ Court.