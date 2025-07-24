Hospital bosses have moved to reassure the public ahead of resident doctor strikes which are set to kick off tomorrow.

People have been told that emergency and life-preserving care will continue at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital during the industrial action by resident doctors - formally known as junior doctors - which will take place from 7am on Friday until 7am on Wednesday, July 30.

“We are working closely with our senior medical workforce, including consultants and specialty doctors, to ensure safe staffing is maintained throughout the industrial action,” a spokesperson for the QEH said.

Resident doctor strikes will begin at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital tomorrow

“Our focus remains on keeping our patients and staff safe. Emergency and life-preserving services will continue as usual, and we intend to keep planned care postponement to an absolute minimum to ensure that we continue to serve our patients well.”

The QEH is asking people to continue to support the NHS by using services wisely during this period by:

• Only using 999 or the emergency department for life-threatening conditions, such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, stroke symptoms, or severe bleeding

• Using NHS 111 online (111.nhs.uk) or calling 111 for urgent medical concerns that are not emergencies – they can provide advice or direct you to the right care

• Continuing to attend your medical appointment as planned unless you are contacted directly by the hospital to reschedule

• Cancelling any NHS appointments you cannot attend by using the contact number provided in your appointment letter – meaning the slot can be offered to another patient

• Supporting others in looking after their mental health. For urgent mental health support, call NHS 111 and choose the mental health option

• Visiting your GP or speaking to your local pharmacist for non-urgent health concerns

“We would also ask the public to be kind and respectful to our staff, including those making rescheduling calls,” the spokesperson added.

“These teams are working hard to rearrange appointments as quickly as possible and are doing everything they can to minimise disruption.

“We thank our patients and local communities for their continued patience and understanding.”

Resident doctors are striking over a perceived poor pay offer from the Government.

British Medical Association resident doctors committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said: “We have been in talks with Wes Streeting and with his officials over the last few days, trying urgently to reach a compromise that will allow us to call off industrial action.

“We have always said that no doctor wants to strike and all it would take to avoid it is a credible path to pay restoration offered by the Government. We came to talks in good faith, keen to explore real solutions to the problems facing resident doctors today.

“Unfortunately, we did not receive an offer that would meet the scale of those challenges.”