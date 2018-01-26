Life-saving equipment installed outside Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market

Lifesaving equipment has been installed outside a Downham school, thanks two charity groups.

The defibrillator, which can be used to help people who have gone into cardiac arrest, was installed at Hillcrest Primary School on Tuesday and followed by a training session on how to use it.

The initiative has been led by the school’s PTA, Friends of Hillcrest, who raised money for its purchase, and Heart 2 Heart Norfolk charity, who funded its outer casing.

Hillcrest headteacher, Matthew Try said: “A training session was held for all teachers, teaching assistants, and some members of the governing body. There was 60 or so people taking part in this training.

“We installed the defibrillator outside the school so it can be used by the wider community.

“This means everybody has access to it 24/7 rather than it only being available in school during school hours.

“It is pretty self explanatory. To use it, you call 999 and receive a code. You enter the code and the box opens. A voice talks you through the instructions. There is also diagram instructions, which are fairly easy for everyone to follow.

“We would like to thank the Friends of Hillcrest and Heart 2 Heart for their funding donations and for making this happen.”

Heart 2 Heart was founded by Jayne Biggs after her seven-year-old daughter suffered a cardiac arrest.

The charity praised the “great turn out, a lovely school and so pleased they have made their school defibrillator available 24/7 for the local community. The Friends of Hillcrest funded the defibrillator and we bought the cabinet.”

The school’s assistant headteacher Nancy White is pictured above taking part in the training session.

