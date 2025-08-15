A life-saving hospital unit has seen a “true impact” on patient care in its first year.

Since opening last August 12, the resuscitation unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been in constant use, day and night, with all four cubicles regularly occupied by those in need of urgent, life-saving treatment, a hospital spokesperson said.

The unit plays a vital role in the hospital's Emergency Department (ED), providing immediate, high-quality care to critically ill or injured patients.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Designed with both patients and their loved ones in mind, the unit offers significantly improved space, safety and privacy.

It enables multi-disciplinary teams to deliver complex care with immediate access to life-saving equipment including defibrillators, advanced monitoring, airway management tools and intravenous pumps.

Each cubicle is equipped with its own handwashing sink, supporting infection control and sterile environments for clinical procedures.

Moinul Hassan, clinical lead for ED at the QEH, said: “One year on, we’ve seen the true impact this space has had on patient care. The design has enabled us to work more effectively as a team, with clear visibility of all patients while preserving their privacy and dignity - which is especially important during emergency situations.

“The environment has also enhanced communication between specialties and allowed for better coordination of care in high-pressure scenarios. We’re incredibly proud of the difference this investment has made, not only to the clinical care we deliver but also to the experience of our patients and their families at what can be an incredibly distressing time.”

The unit also has a dedicated relatives’ room giving a private space for loved ones to remain close by.

Sarah Jones, deputy chief operating officer, added: “The impact of the new resus unit has been clear to see. It’s enabled our teams to deliver critical care in a safer, more effective environment - one that meets the needs of our patients and staff alike.

“We know that when space, equipment, and communication are optimised, patient outcomes improve, and that's exactly what this unit has helped us to achieve over the past year.”

Last year, staff at the hospital’s Emergency Department cared for more than 94,000 people.

The hospital said: “This milestone highlights the ongoing commitment by the QEH to invest in patient-centred care, improve working conditions for frontline staff, and support families through some of their most vulnerable moments.”