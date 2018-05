A pub in West Norfolk has a taste of the Orient thanks to two life-size replica Terracotta Army statues that are now on display.

The Gate Inn at Middleton acquired the sculptures from China, and are due to have a Chinese buffet night next week to celebrate their new decorations.

Landlady Angie Hindley said: “We are having the buffet evening on May 10 to welcome them.”

Call the pub on 01553 840518 for more details.

Mrs Hindley is pictured with the statues. MLNF18PM04175